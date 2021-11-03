HC to hear writ on RAJUK’s plot allotment anomaly today

The High Court (HC) will hear today on a writ petition that challenged provisional allotment of an institutional plot given fraudulently by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) to Purbachal Neela Convention Ltd instead of Purbachal

Convention Ltd in the Purbachal New Town project.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir is likely to hear the writ petition.

Earlier, the same HC bench on September 29 this year asked the RAJUK to submit institutional plot allocation rules and published advertisement in this regard.

The HC also sought the account statement of RAJUK when it had received Tk 15 lakh as allotment money from Purbachal Convention Ltd.

Md Imam Hassan, lawyer of RAJUK told the Daily Observer, "We have submitted all documents before the HC bench in line with its earlier order."

On February 10 in 2019, Kafil Uddin Bhuiyan, Chairman of Purbachal Convention Ltd, filed a writ petition challenging the allotment of an institutional plot to Purbachal Neela Convention Ltd.

After hearing of the writ petition, on February 25 in 2019, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the RAJUK why provisional allotment of plot issued by RAJUK to Purbachal Neela Convention Ltd instead of Purbachal Convention Ltd should not be declared illegal.

The court also wanted to know from RAJUK why they should not be directed to issue an amended allotment letter in favour of the petitioner's company.

According to the writ petition, petitioner Kafil Uddin Bhuiyan applied for a plot of 76.83 katha for the Purbachal Convention Ltd and deposited Tk 15 lakh as initial payment. While the allotment of the plot under the name of 'Purbachal Convention Ltd' was in progress, RAJUK and Ferdousi Alam Neela, the owner of the Purbachal Neela Convention Ltd gang conspired and changed the name of the petitioner's company by placing 'Neela' in the middle of his company name.

The Purbachal New Town project was initiated by RAJUK in 1995 on around 6,227 acres of land in the South of Dhaka.

The project is located between Gazipur's Kaliganj and Narayanganj's Rupganj, with the Shitalakkhya river to the east and the Balu river to the west, it was designed to accommodate 10 lakh people in around 25,000 plots of various sizes.









