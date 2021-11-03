Export earnings up by 60pc in Oct

The country's export earning has grown by more than 60 percent in October this year compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year (FY) of 2020-21.

The exporters have exported goods worth USD 4.73 billion, which is equivalent to Tk 40,000 crore. Never before has so much products been exported.

The export earnings of the first four months of the current FY 2021-22 have also reached record highs. About 36 percent growth has exceeded the target.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Tuesday published the export data for the period July-October of 2021-22 FY. During this period, readymade garments (RMG) export reached at US$ 12.62b, which is 20.78 percent more than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

According to EPB sources, the RMG sector has exported Tk 1162.11 crore in last October.

Sources said that the government has targeted exporting US$ 51b worth of merchandise and services this fiscal year.

It is 12.37 per cent higher than that attained in the immediate past FY of

2020-21.

Sources said that the stunning rebound of apparel shipment mainly contributed to the extraordinary monthly earning in October.

They said that a good portion of the October earning actually is the deferred payment as the local suppliers in last year faced deferral because of suspension and on hold work orders worth $3.18 billion amid the severe fallouts of Covid-19.

"As we mentioned earlier, the world clothing demand and retailing is rebounding, orders are coming to Bangladesh. Though we are exporting more, our cost of production has gone significantly higher leading to less margin. So the vulnerability of the industry has increased in turn in recent time," said an official.

"Moreover, we need to see how long does this surge in export sustain. So, rather than being complacent we need to focus more on building qualitative capacity of the industry and encourage more investments so that we can grow in quality and in terms of value," he said.

Mohammad Hatem, First Vice President of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said, "A lot of orders are coming. We are also getting good prices. Christmas Day (December 25) is ahead. Many orders from China, Vietnam and Myanmar are coming to Bangladesh. All in all, it looks like a good day is waiting for our export trade."

Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said, "Export earnings came down in July as the garment factories were closed for 10-11 days due to Eid-ul-Azha holidays and lockdown." The production has been in full swing since August 1. Lots of orders are coming; I am getting more prices. All the factories are now celebrating."

"The Covid-19 has returned to normal in Europe and the United States," he said. People are buying clothes like before. That is why a lot of orders are being received. The situation has returned to normal here too. Good orders are also being received ahead of Christmas on December 25.

"Overall, it looks like a good day is coming for Bangladeshi clothing. If there are no more problems now, then exports of other products including garments will increase in the coming days. We will be able to give a good growth gift again," the BGMEA President said.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) sources, the largest source of export earnings during July-October was garment exports worth $ 1,262.11 crore. The growth has been 20.78 percent. Revenue has increased by 12.41 percent more than the target.

Net garment exports have increased by 24.27 percent in these four months. However, jute and jute products, the second largest export sector, declined by 24.11 percent.

Exports of leather and leather products, home textiles, frozen fish, agricultural products and all other sectors have increased.

During July-October, jute and jute products earned $223 million. In these four months of last year, the income was 436 million dollars. The target was set at $ 45.36 billion.

As it is seen, the export income of jute sector decreased by 24.11 percent during July-October. 26.6 percent less than the target.

In these four months, the export of frozen fish has increased by 16.46 percent. Exports of agricultural products have increased by 29.34 percent. Export of leather and leather products increased by 26.75 percent.

Drug exports have increased by 31.60 percent. Export of plastic products increased by 29.04 percent. Home textile exports increased by 16.52 percent.

The export of specialized textiles has increased by 265 percent.









