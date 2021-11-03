Video
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021
Front Page

Case Under DSA

Arrest warrants issued against journo Kanak, ex-Maj Delwar

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Cyber tribunal issued arrest warrants against controversial expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar and Maj (retd) Delwar Hossain in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
Judge Md As-Shams Jaglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal accepted the charge sheet against them on Tuesday.
The Tribunal also fixed November 22 for submitting warrant execution report,
said prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim.
According to the case, Kanak and Delwar are accused of spreading false, defamatory, instigating and motivated information through digital platforms against many important personalities and institutions of the country.
The case was filed against them at Shahbag Police Station last year and Sub-Inspector Russel Mollah, also the Investigation Officer, recently filed the charge sheet in the case.
 In December 2020, the High Court directed the government to immediately block all digital portals of Kanak Sarwar, a Bangladeshi journalist who is now abroad, including his Facebook and YouTube channel for running 'anti-state distorted content' through the platforms.
On October 6 Kanak's sister Nusrat Shahreen Raka was arrested by RAB from city's Uttara on charges of spreading anti-state propaganda. Later she was placed on remand for several days in two cases.


