Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:52 AM
Covid-19: 3 die, 229 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,873. As many as 229 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,569,982.   
Besides, 211 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,533,836, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.14 per cent in
the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.11 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 20,031 samples.
Among the deaths, two died in Dhaka and one in Chattogram division.
All three deceased were female.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,031 were women.
The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


