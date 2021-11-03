Women’s role in policymaking vital to address climate change



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for photograph with world women leaders during the ongoing COP26 conference at Glasgow in the UK, where she addressed a high level panel discussion titled 'Women and Climate Change' on Tuesday. PHOTO: BSS

"Women are the most vulnerable and marginalized people in terms of every bad consequence therefore the government must empower women and girls to tackle the climate crisis," said Antoinette Vermile, Co-founder of the Campaign.

As women are a part of this crisis so they understand well about the bad impact of climate change on women, so women need to be part of the policymaking to address the odds and ensure women's welfare, she said.

She also noted that women are the greatest victims of climate change impacts for a number of socio-economic and cultural factors.

"That existing discrimination generally bars women across the world from equal access to resources, the decision-making process and deprives them from other opportunities," she added.

Mary Robinson, the former Irish President and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said such a reality contributes to more adverse impacts of climate change on women than their counterparts.

Referring to this COP26 Climate Conference, she said that we need to adopt some concrete actions in this COP platform for a global compact to build a harmonic and holistic approach and build up communities resilient to climate change in a way

where both men and women can work together equally.

"The most important thing is that women's presence should be included in every level starting from the planning to resource allocation and implementation," she said.

Asked what steps are needed to ensure this equality, she stressed on amplifying the voices of women across the world to ensure equal access to finance to address the needs and priorities of women on climate change.

"The access to dealing in finance is very important. And if our women folks get this access to dealing this climate finance money then we can bring positive change to the life of the women," she added.

Ellie Goulding, the Pop Star and COP26 ambassador, said that women are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than men.

Referring to the developing countries, she said that women are living in the rural areas are becoming more vulnerable as they are highly dependent on local natural resources for their livelihood.

"These are the challenges they face including social, economic and political barriers that limit their coping capacity," she said.

Besides, they are charged with the responsibility to secure water, food and fuel for cooking and heating which are the greatest challenges, she added.

Secondly, when coupled with unequal access to resources and to decision-making processes, limited mobility places women in rural areas in a position where they are disproportionately affected by climate change.

"Because of that it is thus important to identify gender-sensitive strategies to respond to the environmental and humanitarian crises caused by climate change," he said.

However, Doreen Buettner, Programme Management specialist at UN Women for Asia and the Pacific, said it is important to remember that women are not merely vulnerable to climate change but they are also effective actors or agents of change in relation to both mitigation and adaptation.

"Women often have a strong body of knowledge and expertise that can be used in climate change mitigation, disaster reduction and adaptation strategies. Furthermore, women's responsibilities in households and communities, as stewards of natural and household resources, positions them well to contribute to livelihood strategies adapted to changing environmental realities," she said.

At the discussion on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, being major sufferers of climate change women deserved an enhanced stake in the campaign against the phenomenon, requiring bolder steps for their empowerment particularly to develop resilience.

"It is important to create space for women in the decision making process to address their vulnerability due to climate change," she said.

Hasina said women were exposed to disproportionate impacts of climate change structural inequalities in human society along with inherent social customs and therefore 'we believe recognising the vulnerabilities of women in climate change response is critical.'

She said Bangladesh was set to implement the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan', named after the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, mainstreaming women's role 'in the journey of climate vulnerability to climate resilience to climate prosperity.'

Hasina told the discussion that 50 per cent of Bangladesh's some 76,000 climate disaster preparedness programme volunteers were women and 'our disaster preparedness programme is a success story in reducing the death toll.'

She also pointed out that Bangladesh already secured women's leadership from the national parliament-level to the grassroots level decision-making processes while its National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA) incorporated the gender issue in a comprehensive manner as part of adaptation solutions.

Moreover, she said, her government prepared the National Climate Change and Gender Action Plan as well to ensure gender equality in climate change-related policies, strategies and interventions.

The Prime Minister said her government has introduced Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB), allocating around 30 per cent share of expenditure on women development to mainstream gender in all policy and decision-making processes.









Women rights activists and leaders said government commitment to create space for women in the decision making is much needed to remove gender gap."Women are the most vulnerable and marginalized people in terms of every bad consequence therefore the government must empower women and girls to tackle the climate crisis," said Antoinette Vermile, Co-founder of the Campaign.As women are a part of this crisis so they understand well about the bad impact of climate change on women, so women need to be part of the policymaking to address the odds and ensure women's welfare, she said.She also noted that women are the greatest victims of climate change impacts for a number of socio-economic and cultural factors."That existing discrimination generally bars women across the world from equal access to resources, the decision-making process and deprives them from other opportunities," she added.Mary Robinson, the former Irish President and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said such a reality contributes to more adverse impacts of climate change on women than their counterparts.Referring to this COP26 Climate Conference, she said that we need to adopt some concrete actions in this COP platform for a global compact to build a harmonic and holistic approach and build up communities resilient to climate change in a waywhere both men and women can work together equally."The most important thing is that women's presence should be included in every level starting from the planning to resource allocation and implementation," she said.Asked what steps are needed to ensure this equality, she stressed on amplifying the voices of women across the world to ensure equal access to finance to address the needs and priorities of women on climate change."The access to dealing in finance is very important. And if our women folks get this access to dealing this climate finance money then we can bring positive change to the life of the women," she added.Ellie Goulding, the Pop Star and COP26 ambassador, said that women are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than men.Referring to the developing countries, she said that women are living in the rural areas are becoming more vulnerable as they are highly dependent on local natural resources for their livelihood."These are the challenges they face including social, economic and political barriers that limit their coping capacity," she said.Besides, they are charged with the responsibility to secure water, food and fuel for cooking and heating which are the greatest challenges, she added.Secondly, when coupled with unequal access to resources and to decision-making processes, limited mobility places women in rural areas in a position where they are disproportionately affected by climate change."Because of that it is thus important to identify gender-sensitive strategies to respond to the environmental and humanitarian crises caused by climate change," he said.However, Doreen Buettner, Programme Management specialist at UN Women for Asia and the Pacific, said it is important to remember that women are not merely vulnerable to climate change but they are also effective actors or agents of change in relation to both mitigation and adaptation."Women often have a strong body of knowledge and expertise that can be used in climate change mitigation, disaster reduction and adaptation strategies. Furthermore, women's responsibilities in households and communities, as stewards of natural and household resources, positions them well to contribute to livelihood strategies adapted to changing environmental realities," she said.At the discussion on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, being major sufferers of climate change women deserved an enhanced stake in the campaign against the phenomenon, requiring bolder steps for their empowerment particularly to develop resilience."It is important to create space for women in the decision making process to address their vulnerability due to climate change," she said.Hasina said women were exposed to disproportionate impacts of climate change structural inequalities in human society along with inherent social customs and therefore 'we believe recognising the vulnerabilities of women in climate change response is critical.'She said Bangladesh was set to implement the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan', named after the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, mainstreaming women's role 'in the journey of climate vulnerability to climate resilience to climate prosperity.'Hasina told the discussion that 50 per cent of Bangladesh's some 76,000 climate disaster preparedness programme volunteers were women and 'our disaster preparedness programme is a success story in reducing the death toll.'She also pointed out that Bangladesh already secured women's leadership from the national parliament-level to the grassroots level decision-making processes while its National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA) incorporated the gender issue in a comprehensive manner as part of adaptation solutions.Moreover, she said, her government prepared the National Climate Change and Gender Action Plan as well to ensure gender equality in climate change-related policies, strategies and interventions.The Prime Minister said her government has introduced Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB), allocating around 30 per cent share of expenditure on women development to mainstream gender in all policy and decision-making processes.