Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:51 AM
Ramna Batamul Bomb Blast

HC drops death reference

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday dropped the death reference and appeals in the case of Ramna Batamul bomb blasts that killed 10 people and injured 50 others during the traditional Pahela Baishakh celebrations at Dhaka's Ramna Park in 2001 as the bench has recently been reconstituted.
Earlier, two HC benches also dropped the death reference and appeals from its cause list.
The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin dropped the matter after it came for hearing following
the cause list.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir, who represented a death-row convict named Moulana Akbar Hossain alias Helaluddin, told journalists that as per the rules, the bench forwarded the death reference and appeals to Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain to assign another HC bench.
On June 24 this year, the same HC bench questioned about the time petition of the state that sought adjournment of the hearing on death reference and appeals in the case.
A Dhaka court on June 23 in 2014 sentenced eight militants, including Huji-B top leader Mufti Hannan, to death and six others to life imprisonment in the murder case.
Mufti Hannan was executed in another case in 2017.
The seven others are Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Akbar Hossain, Maulana Tajuddin, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badal, Maulana Abu Bakar, Mufti Shafikur Rahman and Mufti Abdul Hai.
Of them, Sumon, Jewel, Abu Taher, Rauf and Akbar are behind bars while two others are still on the run.
Eight convicts filed separate appeals with the HC challenging the trial court verdict. The hearing was set to begin on January 17 in 2017 but it was dropped from the cause-list due to a reconstitution of the bench.
Two cases were filed over the attack - one for murder and the other for use of explosives - with Ramna Police Station.
A Dhaka speedy trial tribunal is dealing with the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.


