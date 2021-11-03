

Jail Killing Day today

The day saw one of the dark chapters in the history of Bangladesh after the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On November 03, 1975 four national leaders and heroes of the country's liberation war were assassinated by a band of disgruntled army officers inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders are Syed Nazrul Islam, who acted as the President in absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Tajuddin Ahmad, the first Prime Minister of independent Bangladesh, M Mansur Ali, the Finance Minister and AHM Qamruzzaman, the Home, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

After the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman including his family members on August 15, 1975 the nation also experienced a bitter history on November 3 the same year.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Provisional Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, most popularly known as the Mujibnagar Government.

The government was formed on April 10, 1971 following the Bangabandhu's declaration of independence and it took oath at Mujibnagar on April 17. It was the supreme leadership of the liberation movement.

The purpose of killing the four national leaders was to destroy the victory and consciousness of the liberation war of Bangladesh.

The Supreme Court on April 30, 2013, awarded death sentences to three former army personnel and life imprisonments to twelve other people for killing the four national leaders.

The three accused who were given capital punishment are Risalder (retd) Muslemuddin, Dafadar (dismissed) Marfat Ali Shah and Dafadar (dismissed) Abdul Hashem Mridha.

The twelve jailed for life are Lt Col (dismissed) Khondaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haq Dalim, Lt Col (retd) SHMB Noor Chowdhury, Lt Col (retd) AM Rashed Chowdhury, Maj (relieved) Ahmed Shariful Hossain, Capt (retd) Abdul Majed, Capt (relieved) Kismat Hasem, Capt (relieved) Nazmul Hossain Ansar, Maj (retd) Bazlul Huda, Maj (retd) AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Lt Col (dismissed) Syed Farooq-ur Rahman and Lt Col (retd) Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan.

Five others Lt Col (dismissed) Syed Farooq-ur Rahman, Lt Col (retd) Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Maj (retd) Bazlul Huda, Maj (retd) AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Capt (retd) Abdul Majed were executed in the Bangabandhu murder case.

After passing 45 years of the brutal jail killings the nation is yet to see the execution of jail killing verdict.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken elaborate programmes to mark the Jail killing Day as the country will observe the day in a befitting manner today.

To mark the day, various programmes have been chalked out on limited scale. Like every year, the ruling party's central executive committee members, Dhaka City North and South unites presidents and general secretaries and its other associate bodies' leaders will also attend the programme maintaining health guidelines.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags at half mast and hoisting of black flag at Bangabandhu Bhaban and central AL office alongside all party offices throughout the country at dawn on the day.

AL will place a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi around 8:30am.

Leaders and activists from Dhaka city unit AL and its associate bodies will also place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at the Bangabandhu Bhaban maintaining health guidelines.

Placing wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be held at Banani graveyard of the national leaders along with all the martyrs who had been assassinated during the night on August 15 in 1975 at 9am.

Besides, floral wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be held at the grave of national leader Shahid AHM Quamruzzaman in Rajshahi.

A prayer and milad mahfil will also be held after Magrib prayer in memory of the four national leaders at Bangladesh Dental College ground (in front of Sobhanbagh Mosque) in the capital.

Tanvir Shakil Joy MP, grandson of national leader M Mansur Ali, will arrange the programme.

The AL will arrange a discussion at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 11:00am.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all the party leaders and the people across the country to observe the day maintaining the health guidelines.











