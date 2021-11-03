CID nabs RMC contractor Toton from Rajshahi

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken Rajshahi based contractor into custody from Keshabpur in Rajshahi city on Monday night in connection with the missing of 17 files from the Health Ministry.

Nasimul Islam Goni Toton was nabbed from his residence in the district's Veripara area following a drive around 10:30pm on Monday. Toton is a contractor of Rajshahi Medical

College and Hospital,

A team of CID conducted a drive at the house of Toton and detained him for interrogation, said Special Superintendent of Police Abdul Jalil.

The files - mostly purchase documents - were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Secretariat.

The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on health directorate purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.

Earlier, 17 files of the Health Ministry went missing from the Ministry's Health, Education and Family Welfare Division on October 28.

The Health Ministry formed a three-member probe body in connection with the missing the files on October 30.

Shah Alam, Additional Secretary (administration) of Health, Education and Family Welfare Division, was made the chief of the probe body, said Shahadat Hossain, Additional Secretary to Health, Education and Family Welfare division. A general diary was lodged with Shahabag police.





