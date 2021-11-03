Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Case Of 17 Missing Files

CID nabs RMC contractor Toton from Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken Rajshahi based contractor into custody from Keshabpur in Rajshahi city on Monday night in connection with the missing of 17 files from the Health Ministry.
Nasimul Islam Goni Toton was nabbed from his residence in the district's Veripara area following a drive around 10:30pm on Monday. Toton is a contractor of Rajshahi Medical
College and Hospital,
A team of CID conducted a drive at the house of Toton and detained him for interrogation, said Special Superintendent of Police Abdul Jalil.
The files - mostly purchase documents - were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Secretariat.
The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on health directorate purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.
Earlier, 17 files of the Health Ministry went missing from the Ministry's Health, Education and Family Welfare Division on October 28.
The Health Ministry formed a three-member probe body in connection with the missing the files on October 30.
Shah Alam, Additional Secretary (administration) of Health, Education and Family Welfare Division, was made the chief of the probe body, said Shahadat Hossain, Additional Secretary to Health, Education and Family Welfare division.  A general diary was lodged with Shahabag police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tension runs high at CMC, CMCH
Like this puddle at Zero Point in Khulna city
HC to hear writ on RAJUK’s plot allotment anomaly today
Export earnings up by 60pc in Oct
S Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
Xi not given option for video address to COP26
Arrest warrants issued against journo Kanak, ex-Maj Delwar
COP26 leaders vow to end deforestation by 2030


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft