Money laundering can't be taken lightly: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday observed that money laundering is a grave financial crime and cannot be ignored or taken lightly.

With this observation, the apex court scrapped the High Court orders that granted bail to Joy Gopal Sarkar, general secretary of Dhaka Wanderers Club, in four separate money laundering cases. He allegedly had links to illegal casino business.

The Appellate Division of the SC also directed the trial courts concerned to finish trial proceedings of the cases in the next one year.

A five-member full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders following four separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the state, challenging the HC's bail orders.