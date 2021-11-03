Bangladeshi Asaf’s solo photo exhibition in Vatican City

Video
Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Observer Desk

A solo exhibition of 40 photographs by Bangladeshi photographer Asaf Ud Daula has been started in Vatican City.
The photo exhibition titled 'Emotions to Generate Change' opened at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Sunday (October 31) which will run unto November 9.
Pope Francis Jorge Mario Bergoglio inaugurated the solo exhibition while Film director and writer Lia Beltrami is curator of the exhibition.
This is Asaf's 2nd solo photo exhibition in Italy. He had his first solo exhibition titled 'Spirit of Faith' organised by Aurora Vision and the 21st Religion Today Film Festival in Italy while he got the Best Photographer Award 2018. Asaf later won the Agora 'World's Best Photo' Award in 2020.
Photographer Asaf ud-Daula said St. Peter's Square is a popular place for people from all around the world. As a Bangladeshi for the first time in history, I feel proud for my solo photography the exhibition in Europe.  I feel grateful to be able to raise the red and green flag of Bangladesh to all over the world through my pictures.
Everyone knows the name of Bangladesh and by looking at those pictures; people are getting to know about my country, he added.
Asaf started his participation in photo exhibitions and competitions in 2014.  Since then, he has received one award after another presenting Bangladesh to the world.
He participated in several photography contests in Italy, Kazakhstan, Nepal, India and other countries.
Talking about his photography journey, Asaf said, "I got a 1.3-megapixel mobile phone from my uncle in 2008, then I used to pick whatever I liked, even then I did not know the meaning of images and photographs.
After buying the first Semi-SLR camera in 2012, I started studying online, doing various workshops, learning to hang out with senior photographers, he also added.
Asaf Ud Daula is now working as a photographer at Rural Development Academy, Bogura.



