American International School, Dhaka (AISD) and Ahsania Mission Cancer Hospital jointly organised a webinar on breast cancer awareness on Friday (October 29).

Co-hosted by AISD students Maryam Imran Siddiqui and Kshamya Khadka Canadian parliament member and cancer survivor Ms Salma Zahid spoke at the webinar.

"According to a study, in Bangladesh the rate of breast cancer occurrence is estimated to be 22.5 per 100000 females of all ages. But it can occur in men too. There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer but the most important factor is to be aware that it is a possibility and identify it as early as possible", speakers said.









