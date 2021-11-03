BUET inaugurates 33/11 KV substation construction work

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) inaugurated a 33/11 KV substation at BUET on October 31 through the project title "Expansion and Strengthening Power Distribution System in the area under DPDC" to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply at BUET.

Vice-Chancellor of BUET Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumdar was as the Chief Guest of the Inauguration Ceremony. Prof. Dr. Engineer Shamim Z. Basunia was present as Special Guest. DPDC'S Executive Director (Operations) Abdur Rauf Khan presided over the function.

The Chief Guest Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder thanked the Government of Bangladesh and the Government of China for their cooperation in the construction of a 33/11 KV GIS substation at BUET through DPDC. He also thanked the officials of the Chinese contractor firm TBEA Co., Ltd. for this project & consulting firm JV of Hifab Oy and ECBL.

Project Director. Mahbubur Rahman said the newly constructed 33/11 KV GIS substation will have two 35/50 MVA transformers and 20 nos. of 11 KV feeders. Under this project also will be provided to BUET 33/11 KV substation through 33 KV line connection from Dhaka University 132/11 KV grid and Lalbagh 132/11 KV grid. So it will be possible to ensure uninterrupted power supply in BUET.









