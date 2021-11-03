BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 80cr

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms and drugs worth over Tk 80 crore in various drives across the country in October.

The seized narcotics include 12,86,951 Yaba pills, 1.75kg crystal meth ice, 22,398 bottles of phensedyl, 18,077 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,614 cans of beer, 1,496 kg of cannabis, 4.87 kg of heroin, 1,043 bottles of Cofidil and 38,373 Senegra tablets.

Around 4.66 gm of gold, 26.40 kg of silver, 151,674 pieces of cosmetics, 6,818 sarees, 5,580 readymade garments, 5,535 kg of tea leaves, 15,855 kg of coal, two trucks, six private cars/microbuses, 39 CNG/battery run auto-rickshaws and 75 motorcycles were also seized.

The arms and ammunition seized include four pistols, seven different types of guns, three magazines, 31 mortar shells and 26 rounds of bullet.

Legal action has been taken against 302 people for their involvement in smuggling. Some 131 Bangladeshis and three Indian citizens were arrested for illegal border crossing, BGB said. -UNB







