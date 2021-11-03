Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 80cr

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms and drugs worth over Tk 80 crore in various drives across the country in October.
The seized narcotics include 12,86,951 Yaba pills, 1.75kg crystal meth ice, 22,398 bottles of phensedyl, 18,077 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,614 cans of beer, 1,496 kg of cannabis, 4.87 kg of heroin, 1,043 bottles of Cofidil and 38,373 Senegra tablets.
Around 4.66 gm of gold, 26.40 kg of silver, 151,674 pieces of cosmetics, 6,818 sarees, 5,580 readymade garments, 5,535 kg of tea leaves, 15,855 kg of coal, two trucks, six private cars/microbuses, 39 CNG/battery run auto-rickshaws and 75 motorcycles were also seized.
The arms and ammunition seized include four pistols, seven different types of guns, three magazines, 31 mortar shells and 26 rounds of bullet.
Legal action has been taken against 302 people for their involvement in smuggling. Some 131 Bangladeshis and three Indian citizens were arrested for illegal border crossing, BGB said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshi Asaf’s solo photo exhibition in Vatican City
Islamic Foundation  organises a discussion  and closing ceremony
Webinar on breast cancer awareness
BUET inaugurates 33/11 KV substation construction work
Social entrepreneurs give rural BD access to retail banking
Newborn found abandoned in hospital toilet
BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 80cr
Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft