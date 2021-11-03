Video
‘Destroying harmony doesn’t support by Islam’

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 2: Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin said identified communal evil was conducting un-Islamic activities across the country in the name of Islam. They are trying to confuse the devout Muslims and destroy communal harmony.
The people of Bangladesh are religious but not bigoted. Islam does not support the destruction of harmony among people with the fatwa of the religion, he added.
He made the remarks at a discussion held at the Baitur Rizwan Mosque in Nazirpul on Tuesday (November 2) at port city on the occasion of the holy Eid Miladunnabi.
Former Councilor SM Zafar, Khatib of Baitur Rizwan Mosque Mahibur Rahman, Vice President of Nazirpul Mahalla Committee Rafiq Ahmed, Sekander Mia, Farid Ahmed, Mujibur Rahman, Md Aslam, Jahed Sheikh, Md Jamal, Abdul Aziz, Dakshinpara Mahalla Committee President Liaquat Ali, Anwar Khan, Nur Mohammad were present the function.


Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin


