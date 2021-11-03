Intelligence agencies’ chase deceitful e-commerce firms

It is comforting to note that amid large scale scams and irregularities orchestrated by e-commerce firms, intelligence agencies have recently blacklisted 49 e-commerce platforms in the country. The additional secretary of commerce ministry, also the head of 15-member Cabinet committee on e-commerce informed the matter yesterday. The agencies have also recommended taking action against the companies. The list will be sent to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to take further actions.



However, when e-commerce firms first began to spring up in Bangladesh over 10 years ago, they were hailed as a positive development. Due to lack of oversight and absence of policy and regulations these firms went on to operate in a very sinister manner. Consequently, many of these deceiving platforms took undue advantage of innocent customers and investors, expropriating a large amount of money.



On against all these scams, government authoritieswere truly apathetic and ineffective. In all these years, the government did not feel the urgency to come up with a definitive e-commerce policy, or assign a regulatory body for the fast-growing industry. Unfortunately, despite having a national digital commerce policy, it was not until July this year that the commerce ministry came up with the standard operating procedure and guidelines.



Last month, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) imposed fines on 17 e-commerce firms for failing to deliver products as promised and also for deceiving customers through false advertisements. Under these circumstances, the latest move of the intelligence agencies indicates the government has been sincere in its commitment to address the issue.We appreciate the latest move by the intelligence agencies.



In order to establish discipline and boom the e-commerce platforms smoothly, the government has to take well calculated steps. That said- registration of e-commerce platforms must begin as soon as possible.



Unique business identification numbers to the online business platforms must be given so that no fraudulent platform can operate in the country.



Needs be mentioned, under the existing law, the DNCRP can impose a maximum fine of Tk 50,000 and jail the offenders for a maximum of one year, or both. This meagre amount of fine or jail time is not enough for thesedeceptive companies. Therefore, introducing some amendments to the law is essential. There is no denying of the fact that relevant government agencies' laxity created immense sufferings for customers and investors who became prey to these sinistercompanies.



We urge the government to immediately ensure that justice is served to these customers. Setting up a commission with representation from all relevant stakeholders within a standardised set of rules and regulations--that protect the rights of customers and investors--can ensure consumers' rights. We hope that government will be able to quell the activities of rogue e-commerce companies and the culprits will be brought to book, ensuring smooth growth of this prolific sector.