Save heritage from extinction

Dear Sir,

Our country belongs to a long heritage of boat-building. Boats of different size and design bear testimony to unique skills of our craftsman. Once our mighty youthful rivers alive with different designed boats such as; Panshi, Dingi, Kosha, Bajra rivers would rightly represent the origin of riverine Bangladesh.



But with motorization of boats in course of time, our ancient heritage in boat making is dying out. There are no written records of these ancient techniques. Handcrafted by skilled carpenters using local techniques and materials, this variety of model boats are replicas of the full size working boats. They serve as a record of ancient boat-building techniques.



The identity of each nation lies in the ancient discoveries. In the name of massive urbanization and modernity, we cannot remain oblivious of our past. Preservation of different types of boats, already on the verge of extinction needs to be ensured through proper management.



Chunnu

R K Mission Road, Dhaka

