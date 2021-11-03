Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Save heritage from extinction

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Dear Sir,
Our country belongs to a long heritage of boat-building. Boats of different size and design bear testimony to unique skills of our craftsman. Once our mighty youthful rivers alive with different designed boats such as; Panshi, Dingi, Kosha, Bajra rivers would rightly represent the origin of riverine Bangladesh.

But with motorization of boats in course of time, our ancient heritage in boat making is dying out. There are no written records of these ancient techniques. Handcrafted by skilled carpenters using local techniques and materials, this variety of model boats are replicas of the full size working boats. They serve as a record of ancient boat-building techniques.

The identity of each nation lies in the ancient discoveries. In the name of massive urbanization and modernity, we cannot remain oblivious of our past. Preservation of different types of boats, already on the verge of extinction needs to be ensured through proper management.

Chunnu
R K Mission Road, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save heritage from extinction
Alliance with US will crush India's great power fantasies
Stop terrorist activities in Rohingya camps
Let roads be safe and accident free
Framing climate change loss and damage at COP26
Tannery industry in various quagmires
Bad effects of TikTok videos
New climate pledges are weak, but it is not too late to catch up


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft