Stop terrorist activities in Rohingya camps

According to reports, 34 Rohingya camps in Ukhia and Teknaf are becoming more proneto criminal activities.At least 15 armed groups have been formed in order to serve the interest of various interest groups. These groups are involved in all kinds of crimes, including murder. Earlier, they used to carry ordinary weapons like knives, spears but now they are using automatic firearms.



These are camp-based terrorists involved in drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. On September 29, Rohingya leader Mohibullah was murdered. On October 23, terrorists entered the madrasa and shot dead six people.



Investigators say that in addition to yaba and arms trade, extortion is also behind these killings.Clashes and shooting continue, centering on the dominance of various types of drugs and arms, including yaba from Myanmar, and the occupation of areas.Groupinghas increased in Rohingya camps regarding kidnappings, yaba and extortion.Murders have increased with the spread of power of different gangs. Failure to control them in time could lead to catastrophe for the country and the nation in the future.



There is terrible fear and panic among the locals.Therefore, the administration and law enforcement agencies have to control it in a timely manner.



It is known that the Rohingya camps were a bit quiet in the first year after the last Rohingya infiltration in 2017.But as the years go by, the illegal activities in the Rohingyas camps are gradually increasing.Among the known terrorist groups in the Ukhia camps are Munna Group, Anas Group, Mahad Group, Salam or Salman Shah Group, Hafez Ahmed Group, Zahir Group, Ataullah Group.There are Hakim Dakat Group, NureAlam Group, ZakirDakat Group in Teknaf.



Arsa, Al Yakin, ArakanRohingya Army, AtaullahBahini, RSO, RRSO are active behind these groups in the camps of the two upazilas. Ordinary Rohingyas are being held hostage by these Rohingya groups.In addition to the ordinary Rohingya, the locals are under threat due to the constant violent activities of the groups.Camp sources say that the scene of the camp changes at night--even though there is silence during day, due to the petrolling of the law enforcement agencies.



An ordinary Rohingya from Kutupalong Camp told, in the condition of anonymity, groups come here at night and shoot at our camp.They kill us day and night.Our men and women are beaten and everything is taken away.Another Rohingya said, "Balukhali and Lombashia camps have the highest number of untoward incidents. He also said that, "We can't sleep at night.We are being beaten unnecessarily.I have to flee and go back and forth, hiding in the bushes on the road.We have no security if the security forces are not in the field."



Torture goes on against members of the Rohingya terrorist groups involved.According to multiple sources in the camp, clashes and shootings are cantered around extortion from shops inside the Rohingya camp, trade in yaba and various drugs and weapons from Myanmar, and the occupation of territories based on the organization.



Stop terrorist activities in Rohingya camps



More than 11 million Rohingyas have been deported from Myanmar since August 25, 2017 and they have taken refuge in 34 camps in the lands of Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.Although, Rohingyas have spent a year in silence after taking refuge, crime has been on the rise in the camps.They also travel freely with local drug dealers and smugglers.And they have turned the camps into stockpiles of drugs and weapons.In order to control the situation in the camp, the law enforcement agencies should take all possible steps as possible.

The writer is a columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT







