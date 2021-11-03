

Framing climate change loss and damage at COP26



With global leaders, negotiators, thousands of activists, researchers and citizens from more than 190 countries coming together to strengthen a global response to the threat of climate change and accelerate the climate action plan.



The Glasgow city name will be remembered as Parties are expected to take their last chance to avoid a global climate catastrophe.Special diplomat and leading UN agencies warn the global power to take radical action on human-induced climate change. The United States climate envoy John Kerry has called the summit the world's 'last best hope to get its act together'. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on nations to overcome 'dangerous levels of mistrust' to avoid a 'climate catastrophe'.



Parties get together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.The UK COP26 Presidency has placed four key goals as 1. Secure global net-zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees within reach, 2. Adapt to protect communities and natural habitats, 3. Mobilise finance, and 4. Work together to deliver.



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC)landmark six assessment report published August 2021. New estimates show a crossing of the global warming level of 1.5 C in the next decades and warn that unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5 C or even 2C will be beyond reach. Greenhouse gases are unequivocally driving extreme weather by human-induced climate change.



Scientists confirm the changes in the Earth's climate in every region and across the whole climate system and its effects are already apparent as record droughts, wildfires and floods devastate communities worldwide. We are observing around the world that some parts are burning, some parts are drowning andthousands of millions of people are losingtheir livelihood and eventually leading them a miserable life.



All recent global datasets confirm that 2020 was the hottest year on record. It was the result due to the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and other human activities. Asia home to about 60 percent of the total world population, suffered the same with the extreme weather taking a heavy toll on the continent's development.



Ahead of the COP26, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published its annual 'State of the Climate in Asia' report. The report has said that every part of the region had been affected. 'Extreme weather and climate change impacts across Asia in 2020 caused the loss of life of thousands of people, displaced millions of others and cost hundreds of billions of dollars while wreaking a heavy toll on infrastructure and ecosystem'.



Bangladesh is the country least responsible for climate change but most hurt by its adverse consequences. The country embraced frequent climate-related hazards as it recorded highest temperature in seven years, severe heat waves across the country, consecutive floods, and saline water invasion in the last couple of years.



At the global level, loss and damage gain momentum to the climate change agenda because climate change is leading to irreversible and existential impacts on vulnerable communities and countries across the globe. Parties have yet not established any consensus beyond mitigation and adaptation effort.



The issue was formally initiated at the 13th Conference of the Parties (COP) in Bali, Indonesia. At the COP 18, held in Doha in 2012, Parties agreed to establish institutional arrangements - such as an international mechanism - to address loss and damage under the Convention. In the later year in Warsaw, the topic was discussed in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - such as the Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM) on Loss and Damage set up.



Article 8 of the Paris Agreement focuses on climate change-induced loss and damage where it recognizes the importance of 'averting, minimizing and addressing' and the role of sustainable development in reducing the associated risk. However, there have not been sufficient actions to assist countries to deal with the reality of human-induced climate change impacts that is upon us already. Time is running out and there is no more time to think. We have to prepare a new deal for the inevitable loss and damage from human-induced climate change.



The Glasgow COP 26 has an opportunity for Parties to address loss and damage and should take forward the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage (SNLD), which was agreed upon in COP25 in Madrid, Spain in 2019. The Warsaw Mechanism and the Paris Agreement have established a framework within which the concept of loss and damage is suffered by affected countries. Now Parties need to establish a legal attribution process to cope with the inevitable loss and damage incurred that is beyond the adaptation legacy.



Avoiding climate disasters will depend largely on resolving the dispute and getting global politics right. We hope Glasgow will come with an opportunity to move the agenda forward by framing the issue with a legal form aligned with mitigation and adaptation efforts that help the worst victim to survive on the only Earth.

Dr Muhammed Forruq Rahman is

manager, Research and Advocacy, Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh (NCCB), a climate change advocacy platform in Bangladesh.









