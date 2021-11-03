Tannery industry in various quagmires

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) under the Industries Ministry took up a project to build a leather estate at Hemayetpur in Savar with the provision of scientific waste management. But there is sorry state regarding the solid waste management there. Solid waste from tannery estate is being dumped on the side of nearby Dhaleshwari river, which is not only polluting the river but also the environment. The waste is reportedly spreading stench in the area.



Leather industry is the country's second largest foreign currency earning sector in Bangladesh's economy. The sector contributes to 4% of our total export, which is 0.5% of the country's total GDP. A target has been fixed to export leather goods worth five billion US Dollars by 2024.



The government gave priority to the leather industry, which was recognized as the 'Product of the Year' in 2017.



The 70-years old tannery industry was first established in Narayanganj and then it flourished at Hazaribagh in Dhaka city. The industry was transferred to BSCIC Leather Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur in Savar in 2017 for saving the Buriganga River from the scourge of pollution. At the Industrial Estate, 154 tannery got land allotment, but 132 tanneries are now in operations there. About 2,000 male and female workers are now engaged in the tannery estate.



The issue of environmental pollution due to discharge of waste from factories at the Estate is now a matter of concern. Environmental pollution goes on unabated as no effective step regarding waste management and installing quality Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was taken in the last five year.



As a result, Bangladesh's leather sector is slowly falling into trouble, because different brands and buyers from Europe stopped taking leather from Bangladesh for non-availability of certificate of Leather Working Group (LWG) on environment and compliance issue.



LWG is a not-for-profit organization responsible for the world's leading environmental certification for the leather manufacturing industry. As a multi-stakeholder group, LWG boasts over 1000 members from across the leather supply chain. Brands are encouraged to audit their suppliers via LWG to advocate appropriate environmental business practices within the leather industry.



Under the circumstances, it is hoped that the government would come up with more coordinated plan and programmes to implement its goodwill for building a modern leather industrial estate.



The workers of tannery industry are facing various problems, including health and safety. Their problems would have been lessened if laws, rules and policies on environment and labour had been implemented properly.



The leather industry is a hazardous sector where about 100 types of chemicals are used which are very harmful to human health. Workers are being affected by complex diseases directly coming into touch with these chemicals, while they are either killed or injured due to accidents which happen often.



Some of them become disabled after losing their limbs in the accidents. No effective step regarding the occupational and safety of the workers has been taken till date, and no safety committee formed at tannery industry as per the Labour Law, 2006.



Keeping first aid box along with medicines, arranging pure drinking water, supplying personal protective equipments, ensuring the facility of maternal leave, implementing rules on excess sound and weight, and providing health services as per the Labour Law have been mentioned in the law, but proper steps have not been taken for its implementation.



According to a recent survey report of Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation, about 61% workers of the industrial Estate are suffering from different health problems such as burnt skin, pain in body, bad tempered, allergy, ulcer, respiratory problem and problems in eyes.



Direct contact with the harmful chemicals and environmental pollution mainly contributed to sickening the workers.



According to Tannery Workers' Union (TWU), in case of sickness or injuries of the workers, the workers cannot avail of necessary treatment facilities because there is no hospital nearby. They have to travel long distance to get healthcare facilities. Hence, their sufferings worsened and they cannot fully concentrate to their work. A hospital inside the Estate is urgently needed.



Rules mentioned in the Labour Law regarding welfare of the workers are not being followed properly. Many workers perform their regular duties 12 hours without overtime facility. Workers are being deprived of enjoying legal leaves, including weekly leaves. As per the law, workers are supposed to get appointment letter, identity card, attendance card and service book, but these are not being done properly.



On many occasions, there were instances of not paying the wages of the workers at the right time. Objections are also being made regarding the practice of trade union of the workers. These are creating negative impact on the rights of the workers.



Following the shifting of the tannery at Hemayetpur, many skilled and experienced workers and those who were listed with the trade union have been victims of retrenchment and termination from job, showing disregard to the rules mentioned in the Labour Law.



Under the circumstances, the quality of leather has not been maintained, which turned the tannery industry into a non-formal sector from formal sector.



The government declared minimum wages for the workers of tannery industry fourth time (in 1982, 1994, 2011 and 2018), but those were not implemented. Hence, the workers have been deprived of their dues.



Everyone welcomed when the government decided to shift the tannery for building a modern, developed and environmentally friendly leather industry. Workers expected that their physical, mental and financial conditions will be improved due to the shift. But that expectation was not materialized. They are facing troubles daily due to lack of accommodation, hospital, and canteen facilities.



Tannery Workers Union (TWU) thinks that it is needed to take steps for development of the leather industry. The steps included fully enforcing the Labour Law, ensuring occupational health and safety of the workers, establishing a 50-bed hospital inside the leather industrial estate, full implementation of maternal facility, building an environmentally friendly and modern leather industrial estate through making CETP effective.



The steps also included complete implementation of the minimum wage board, declared by the government, at each factory, halting termination of experienced workers in the industry's interest, and restoring the status of the tannery industry to formal sector.

The workers are the main driving force behind the success in this sector. The sector would not go ahead by neglecting the workers. Hence, all concerned should look into the workers' welfare issue in the sector's interest. Otherwise, it would not augur well for the industry.

The author is a freelance journalist









