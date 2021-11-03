Signing a service agreement

Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Ltd (BTCL) Managing Director Dr. Md. Rafiqul Matin and Banglalink Digital Communication Ltd CEO Erik Aas pose after signing a service agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleague at a ceremony held in BTCL head office in the city on Tuesday. Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present as chief guest through online. Under this agreement, BTCL provides all kind of telecom services to Banglalink.