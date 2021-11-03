Singer TV buyers win free TVs



Salamul Islam Roktim of Naogaon receiving his free TV at Rubir Mor Singer Plus Shop.

More than a hundred SINGER TV buyers have won their TVs free under an ongoing campaign titled ''World cup the whole day, win TVs everyday'' launched by country's leading consumer durable retailer Singer Bangladesh, says a press release.Every TV buyer just need to send an SMS to 26969 after purchasing his TV from any SINGER outlet across the country. Salamul Islam Roktim has been one of them who recently purchased a TV from Rubir Mor, Naogaon SINGER Plus shop and got his TV completely free through sending an SMS.In addition to this, SINGER is also offering cash discounts up to Tk 4,000 and up to Tk 11,000 discounts on TV exchange offers. For all TVs, SINGER offers 'Replacement Guarantee' for 6 Months and 3 Years Full Warranty.For further detail SINGER helpline 16482 can be contacted or visit www.sinegrbd.com.