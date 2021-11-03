Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

SYDNEY, Nov 2: Australia's central bank will not raise interest rates from record lows in 2022, but an increase the following year is now "plausible", the bank's governor said Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept borrowing costs on hold at 0.1 percent at a regular policy meeting but dropped a bond yield target, signalling rates could now rise earlier than the previously expected 2024. It comes as other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit.
RBA governor Philip Lowe said a rate hike was now "plausible" in 2023, after inflation picked up but remained low at 2.1 percent.    -AFP
The bank now expects inflation to grow gradually before reaching 2.5 percent in 2023, which is still within its inflation target of 2-3 percent.
"On the issue of timing, the latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022," Lowe told an online briefing.
"I recognise that some other central banks are raising rates, but our situation is different."
Central banks in Brazil, Singapore, South Korea and New Zealand have all increased borrowing costs recently.
Lowe said Australia's economy was bouncing back "relatively quickly" after a Delta variant outbreak plunged its two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, into protracted lockdowns.
The RBA has predicted the country's economy will expand by about 5.5 percent next year and around 2.5 percent in 2023.
The bank plans to continue an Aus$4 billion ($2.9 billion) per week bond-buying programme until at least February 2022, when the stimulus measure will be reviewed.
---AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
Signing a service agreement
Singer TV buyers win free TVs
Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022
JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg
Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs
UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth
AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft