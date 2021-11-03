Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Members of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) have proposed to hold a summit on the Bay of  Bengal Initiative (Big-B) in Chattogram in the upcoming year to create  business opportunities for the Japanese companies.  
They made the proposal during the trade body's annual general meeting at a  city hotel recently, chaired by its president Asif A CHowdhury and conducted  by general secretary Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan, said a press release.  
They also recommended continuing work and lobbying for improving the  business and trade environment in both countries as many barriers still  remain to be solved.  
Board of Directors of JBCCI honours Moazzem Hossain, honorary executive  director of JBCCI, for his life-long contribution and cooperation to the  organization.  
Among others, treasurer Takeshi Hashimoto, directors Yuji Ando and Kabir  Ahmed, and vice president M Shariful Alam were present in the 16th AGM held  both physically and virtually.  
AKM Moazzem Hussain, honorary executive director of JBCCI, was also present  and honoured for his lifetime contribution to the JBCCI. Abdul Haque and  Maria Hawlader also spoke.  
Some 38 members attended the event physically while 48 others connected  online.  
The members appreciated the committee for continuing various programmes,  including survey on free trade agreement and advocacy work, amid the  coronavirus pandemic.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
Signing a service agreement
Singer TV buyers win free TVs
Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022
JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg
Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs
UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth
AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft