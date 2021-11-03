JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg

Members of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) have proposed to hold a summit on the Bay of Bengal Initiative (Big-B) in Chattogram in the upcoming year to create business opportunities for the Japanese companies.

They made the proposal during the trade body's annual general meeting at a city hotel recently, chaired by its president Asif A CHowdhury and conducted by general secretary Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan, said a press release.

They also recommended continuing work and lobbying for improving the business and trade environment in both countries as many barriers still remain to be solved.

Board of Directors of JBCCI honours Moazzem Hossain, honorary executive director of JBCCI, for his life-long contribution and cooperation to the organization.

Among others, treasurer Takeshi Hashimoto, directors Yuji Ando and Kabir Ahmed, and vice president M Shariful Alam were present in the 16th AGM held both physically and virtually.

AKM Moazzem Hussain, honorary executive director of JBCCI, was also present and honoured for his lifetime contribution to the JBCCI. Abdul Haque and Maria Hawlader also spoke.

Some 38 members attended the event physically while 48 others connected online.

The members appreciated the committee for continuing various programmes, including survey on free trade agreement and advocacy work, amid the coronavirus pandemic. -BSS



