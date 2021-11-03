

Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs

Khan Iqubal Hossain and Md. Shawkat Ali Khan have been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director by the government. A circular in this regard was issued by Financial Institution Division of ministry of Finance recently.

Khan Iqubal Hossain joined Rupali Bank Limited as a Senior Officer through BRC in 1998. He held different important posts during his professional career. Khan Iqubal Hossain completed BSS( hons) and M.SS degree from the University of Dhaka.

Shawkat Ali Khan joined Rupali Bank Limited as a Senior Officer through BRC in 1998. He held different important posts during his professional career. Moreover, he held the post of Chief Financial officer (additional charge) at Rupali Bank.

Shawkat Ali Khan completed Bsc (hons) and M.sc from Jahangirnagar University and MBA from Dhaka University.



