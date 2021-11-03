Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

On the occasion of National Youth Day celebrated on Monday, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Grameenphone (GP) joined up to establish an alliance called "Future Nation" for realizing the full potential of the demographic dividend of the youth population of Bangladesh.  
Bangladesh is uniquely positioned to potentially benefit from a demographic dividend, as more than 33 per cent of the total population are aged between 18-35 years .
But reaping the benefits of a demographic dividend is not guaranteed unless there are sufficient, stable employment opportunities for the youth.
Future Nation, an alliance of the private, public and development sectors, is created to accelerate the Nation's future economic growth by enhancing the skills and potential of youth by identifying opportunities for development, employment, entrepreneurship, and investment in the post-pandemic situation.
UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and GP Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman inked the partnership on behalf of their respective organizations.
"The private, public and development sectors have to work hand in hand and invest in the youth for Bangladesh to achieve the national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041," Sudipto Mukerjee said at the signing ceremony.
"The world is changing very fast, and the youth must be prepared for the new reality presented by the fast-paced economic and technological evolutions coupled with the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic," he added.
Sudipto further added, "As Bangladesh adapts to Covid-19, this collaboration with Grameenphone will support the youth of Bangladesh to recover from the pandemic and accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."
Yasir Azman, Grameenphone CEO said," Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success over the last 50 years. And now, to unleash the potential ahead of us and to overcome the challenges posed by the C19 pandemic, we must collaborate and help our youth acquire future-ready skills for creating opportunities in the digital space - the need has been accelerated further due to COVID. These thoughts are precisely the objective of the partnership with UNDP."  
Azman further stretched, "I believe the right skillsets and mindset will allow youths to have freedom of career choices, and the wide range of opportunities will surely benefit the country in realizing its youth dividend and development ambition."
With an ambition of creating a million economic opportunities over the next three and a half years, "Future Nation" will help endow the youth with employable skills, and it will do so through innovation and partnerships between the various development actors from the public, private and international development sectors and is fully aligned with the 8th Five Year Plan. Senior officials from UNDP and GP were present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
Signing a service agreement
Singer TV buyers win free TVs
Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022
JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg
Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs
UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth
AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft