AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients

American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham) has initiated projects to support pandemic Covid-19 infected patients as parts of its responsibility.

This was disclosed at an inaugural ceremony titled "AmCham Covid-19 Support Initiative for Healthcare" virtually on Tuesday where Earl Robert Miller, Ambassador of the United States of America as guest of honour and Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation who partners with AmCham were present in the program.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session while among others AmCham members, guests and different business leaders were also present.

The US Ambassador said US partners with Bangladesh in different avenues like vaccination campaign, donated vaccines and combating economic losses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the US government has provided financial supports to Bangladesh and continues to work closely with the Bangladeshi government and other partners to protect the health of the country's people, he said.

The AmCham president in his speech said the Covid-19 Pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human life and presents unprecedented challenges to public health and supply chain process worldwide.

This pandemic Is the defining global health crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced since World War 2.

"I on behalf of AmCham express our heartfelt condolences to the lives we have lost across the globe including our near and dear ones during the Pandemic. "

He said the AmCham's core objective of improving economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the USA has always been our primary concern. At the same time, Amcham members considered Corporate Social Responsibility as a business strategy for sustainable development.

While many members have established own CSR programs but also extended their support to Amcham CSR initiatives, he said.

"We already know the tragic consequence of COVID-19, the way we haven't experienced in recent times. Last year we supported 1000 farmers and their families in finding alternative livelihood along with access to national support system with local governments and one-off cash incentive. We also awarded the frontline journalists for the excellent economic reports while the world was battling the pandemic", the AmCham president said.

"We have experienced the vulnerability of our healthcare specially in the semi-urban and rural areas outside the Capital. So, with the generous support of AmCham Bangladesh members, we raised another fund which should be used to setup & manage ICU-HDU, treatment, diagnostic service and medicine for COVID affected patients in 3 districts' hospitals at Jashore, Chuadanga & Pabna", he said.

Zahida Fizza Kabir of Sajeda Foundation also spoke among others in the inaugural ceremony.







