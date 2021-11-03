Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UNDP, BDF launch Youth Against Corruption campaign

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Bangladesh Debate Federation (BDF) jointly launched "Youth Against Corruption" campaign on the National Youth Day, observed on November 1 to transform the youth of Bangladesh as advocates for anti-corruption.
The "Youth Against Corruption" campaign places young people at its heart to promote anti-corruption awareness and advocacy. The objectives of this programme are to sensitize young people regarding corruption, to empower them with the knowledge to combat corruption, and ultimately create a young generation with self-efficacy and attitude to stand against corruption in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md. Tazul Islam, MP, was the Chief Guest at the virtual launching event, in which he said: "The government of Bangladesh has undertaken strict measures to reduce corruption. I believe that integrating the youth in this movement against corruption will make it much easier to realize the dream of a corruption-free Bangladesh. These young people will be the ones taking up important mantles in the future. Sensitizing them about anti-corruption now will ensure a better future for our country."
BDF former Secretary Dr Abdun Noor Tushar said: "Critically analyzing any issue and presenting it with logical arguments helps develop the thought process of the youth and broadens their horizons. The purpose of organizing this debate competition is to imbue young people with the courage to take a bold stance against corruption and injustice."
"Corruption can undermine years of progress in sustainable development. We need accountable, transparent institutions and empowered and active citizens to ensure proper sustainable development that leaves no one behind.  We have seen the youth act as indomitable changemakers before, and I am very excited to see them conquer this challenge as well," said Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh.
The session was moderated by Abdullah Mohammad Shukrana, President, Bangladesh Debate Federation.
The three-month-long campaign will include pledges against corruption, direct dialogues between young people and eight members of the parliament titled "Shombhabona Shonglap", a mentorship program for 80 selected young people, eight divisional inter-university and eight divisional inter-college debate competitions, and national inter-university and inter-college debate competitions with the winners of the divisional rounds. Over 2200 participants from more than 150 educational institutions will participate in the 950 debates organized during this campaign.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
Signing a service agreement
Singer TV buyers win free TVs
Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022
JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg
Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs
UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth
AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft