BD to create 20,000 BPO professionals in 5 years

Emphasising high importance on information technology for income generation, the government has taken initiatives to create 20,000 BPO (business process outsourcing) professionals in the country in the next five years.

Students in various universities and colleges across the country will be given training and assurance of employment under the initiative, said Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque while virtually inaugurating a training facility at the Mushuddi Rezia College at Dhanbari in Tangail on Monday.

Some 130 students of this college will get training on English and German language required for BPO works, said a press release.

Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division jointly with the private entity Golden Harvest Infotech have been conducting the training programme in various colleges and universities across the country through the WELEARN platform under www.bdskills.gov.bd.

Golden Harvest has also agreed to provide employment to 5,000 trainees after completion of their training.

Dr Razzaque said the government has put utmost emphasis on information and communication technology (ICT) to make the country compatible in the world.

"Doing so, the government has taken timely steps and for this all ICT facilities are now available even in secluded villages in the country," he said.

The minister said the use of ICT in all aspects around the world has been increasing day by day.

The use of artificial intelligence - robots-is increasing in the world and we should not be away from the upcoming fourth industrial revolution if we want to remain competitive in the global market, he said.

Chairman of Tangail Zila Parishad Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruq, Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani, Director of LICT Project Tareq M Barkatullah, Policy Advisor Sami Ahmed, Chairman of Golden Harvest Infotech Ltd Ahmed Rajib Samdani, CEO of A2Arena Asab Ullah Khan Jewel, and Principal of Mushuddi Rezia College Keshab Chandra Das also spoke at the inauguration of the (BPO) Skill Development Training.









