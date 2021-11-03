Video
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:48 AM
Huawei names the Seeds For The Future 2021

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

Huawei has announced the winners of Seeds For The Future 2021 Bangladesh from eight universities. The name of the winners was announced at an online gala event on Monday.
Education Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury was present as the chief guest along with UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Beatrice Kaldun; Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Prof. Satya Prasad Majumder; Islamic University of Technology (IUT) Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Omar Jah and Huawei BD CEO Zhang Zhengjun.
Seeds For The Future is Huawei's flagship CSR programme dedicated to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) based students worldwide and is meant for inspiring ICT talent. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this program has been nurturing ICT talents since its initiation.
This year, the University of Dhaka, BUET, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) joined the event when it includes private universities namely IUT, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) and East West University (EWU) for the first time.
More than 600 students from these eight universities rolled in the selection phase this year. And from there, 16 toppers, one male and one female student from each university, have been selected based on their academic record, spot-exam, presentation skill and innovative thinking. In the selection rounds, a special jury board was formed to prepare questions for the spot exam and assess interviewees.
The 16 students are- Imtiaz Ahmed, and Syeda Fatima Fayruj from BUET; Sumayya Rahman, and Mehedi Hasan from KUET; Nahian Rifaat, and Nazifa Rahman Adhora from RUET; Aninda Nandy, and Fatema Islam Tania from CUET; Syed Doha Uddin, and Nishat Tasnim from the DU; Seeamoon Hasiba Reza, and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman from East West University; Kazi Arham Kabir, and Sadia Karishma Kabir from AUST; A. K. M. Rakib, and Ramisha Raida Karim from the IUT.
Traditionally, the selected students would go to China for a study trip; however, due to COVID-19, the training has been shifted to an online program. The winners also get certificates of completion along with awards.
The gala event came to an end with the announcement of the names of the winners and a group photo session.


