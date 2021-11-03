Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bayer launches GeoPotato Service to fight fungicide

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Bayer launches GeoPotato Service to fight fungicide

Bayer launches GeoPotato Service to fight fungicide

Bayer launches GeoPotato Service in Bangladesh for spraying preventive fungicide to the crop by providing early alert via SMS and Voice-call 2-3 days prior to such attack to small farmers to prevent crop loss, said a press release. .
The model of GEOPOTATO service owned by Wageningen University and Research (WUR), Netherlands, specialized in collaboration with the Dutch Space agency is going to serve the country's 50,000 farmers initially after launch at 25 Upazila of 9 districts including Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Joypurhat, Bogura, Rajshahi and Munshiganj.
The virtual launching program on Monday was attended by Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh Ambassador to Netherlands, Professor Dr. M. Kamruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor, HSTU, Dr. Surajit Saha Roy, Director, Agriculture Information System, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).
Monirul Alam, Director, FSW, DAE, Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan, Project Diector, BAMIS, DAE, Albert Schirring, Global Crop Manger, Vegetables & Potatoes, Bayer, Germany, Ravishankar C, Bayer South Asia and Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Bangladesh also attended among others.
The main objective of this mobile phone-based Decision Support Systems (DSS) is to provide early alert to smallholder of potato farmers. The service will use weather data and a sophisticated Phytophthora disease forecast module to forecast the presence of the disease and to fix the timely application of effective fungicides when there is a disease risk.
Basically, satellite imaging is used to monitor crop growth and development. On a weekly basis, farmers receive an SMS based message on their mobile phones with recommendations about when to apply a fungicide. Bangladesh is ranked 7th among the top potato producing countries of the world.
But as a cool season crop, the major constraint for potato production in Bangladesh is the infestation by Late Blight disease caused by a fungus- phytophthora infestans, that can wipe out total potato field within one week with crop loss up to 60 percent.
Farmers apply crop protection products to prevent the settlement of the disease in their crops but due to lack of knowledge about the application the control measures remains costly as well as non-effective.
Bayer is working on finding solutions against some of the major crop challenges with its innovative products and solutions to cover the information gap regarding crop protection applications against pests & other crop managements,
It is working to introduce all possible digital & advance awareness technologies for farmers of the country with the help of Better Life farming Center, Bayer Learning Center, and this "GEOPOTATO" service. The service system has been initiated successfully in the country under the leadership of Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future
Signing a service agreement
Singer TV buyers win free TVs
Australia central bank says no rate rise in 2022
JBCCI for Big-B summit in Ctg
Rupali Bank gets two new DMDs
UNDP, GP to create post-Covid economic chances for youth
AmCham initiates projects to support C-19 patients


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft