

Bayer launches GeoPotato Service to fight fungicide

The model of GEOPOTATO service owned by Wageningen University and Research (WUR), Netherlands, specialized in collaboration with the Dutch Space agency is going to serve the country's 50,000 farmers initially after launch at 25 Upazila of 9 districts including Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Thakurgaon, Joypurhat, Bogura, Rajshahi and Munshiganj.

The virtual launching program on Monday was attended by Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh Ambassador to Netherlands, Professor Dr. M. Kamruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor, HSTU, Dr. Surajit Saha Roy, Director, Agriculture Information System, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

Monirul Alam, Director, FSW, DAE, Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan, Project Diector, BAMIS, DAE, Albert Schirring, Global Crop Manger, Vegetables & Potatoes, Bayer, Germany, Ravishankar C, Bayer South Asia and Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Bangladesh also attended among others.

The main objective of this mobile phone-based Decision Support Systems (DSS) is to provide early alert to smallholder of potato farmers. The service will use weather data and a sophisticated Phytophthora disease forecast module to forecast the presence of the disease and to fix the timely application of effective fungicides when there is a disease risk.

Basically, satellite imaging is used to monitor crop growth and development. On a weekly basis, farmers receive an SMS based message on their mobile phones with recommendations about when to apply a fungicide. Bangladesh is ranked 7th among the top potato producing countries of the world.

But as a cool season crop, the major constraint for potato production in Bangladesh is the infestation by Late Blight disease caused by a fungus- phytophthora infestans, that can wipe out total potato field within one week with crop loss up to 60 percent.

Farmers apply crop protection products to prevent the settlement of the disease in their crops but due to lack of knowledge about the application the control measures remains costly as well as non-effective.

Bayer is working on finding solutions against some of the major crop challenges with its innovative products and solutions to cover the information gap regarding crop protection applications against pests & other crop managements,

It is working to introduce all possible digital & advance awareness technologies for farmers of the country with the help of Better Life farming Center, Bayer Learning Center, and this "GEOPOTATO" service. The service system has been initiated successfully in the country under the leadership of Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture.









