Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:48 AM
BD seeks UK supports in exporting agro-products

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque emphasized on the need for Bangladesh's technological and operational support of the UK government the area  of agricultural commercialization, agro-processing and to boost up commodity exports.
The minister formally sought the assistance while British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson called on him at his Secretariat office on Tuesday.
"Bangladesh has successfully advanced in food production, but export and agro-processing so far have not progressed," said the minister. "We have no financial scarcity, but we need technical and managerial assistance and therefore, we want UK's support in these fields," Dr Razzaque added.
Giving assurance to provide support in agricultural processing and commodity export, the British envoy said "initiative will be taken to link the private sector of the UK for enhancing support to the agricultural sector of Bangladesh."
Meanwhile, a team comprising the government and private sector entrepreneurs and businessmen led by the Agriculture Minister will visit Netherlands and Britain for raising export of agro-processed commodities along with fresh vegetables and fruits in the European markets.
To raise our commodity export, Dr Razzaque said "although now our actual export commodity go to expatriate Bangladeshis, we will discuss business organizations, top chain shops and supermarket owners to export our product at the main European market,"
Terming the UK as our real friend, Dr Razzaque said Bangladesh has been maintaining deep relations with the Britain since the beginning of the War of Independence. "I strongly believe our relations will remain unbroken---the cooperation in all areas including financial, social and cultural will more enhance in future," he said.
Additional Secretary of the ministry M Ruhul Ameen Talukder was present during meeting.     -BSS


