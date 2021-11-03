Smartphone Xiaomi Pad 5 launched in Bangladesh

Global technology leader Xiaomi on Monday launched its new tablet Xiaomi Pad 5, which doubles the premium mobile entertainment experience. Xiaomi Pad 5 is versatile as a productivity tool for both work and the classroom.

The device has been available from Tuesday in two color variants: Cosmic Gray and Pearl White across authorized Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 30,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and BDT 33,999 for 6GB+256GB respectively, says a press release.

"Xiaomi Pad 5 is an all-in-one tablet, that's adaptive and functions as both a workstation and an entertainment device depending on need. Whether you're at home or at the office, its productivity-friendly features will ensure you're on-task," the press release quoted Xiaomi Bangladesh Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury as saying on the launch.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with features that will boost your productivity. The device also supports the newly announced Xiaomi Smart Pen, which comes with only 12.2g, 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Besides, you're also conference-call ready with a 8MP front camera, which supports 1080p video.





