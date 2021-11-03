Video
Reaching out to over a million with milk and nutrition

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021
Business Desk

Reaching out to over a million with milk and nutrition

Reaching out to over a million with milk and nutrition

With the purpose of spreading the goodness of milk and nutrition, Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, and the producer of the country's most loved milk powder brand DANO for 60 years, had embarked on a journey in early 2021 to reach out to a million people all throughout the country.
At a press conference held on Tuesday at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, the company affirmed that a total of 1.3 million people were reached out to with the awareness of milk goodness and on the spot milk trial through an on-ground activation through more than 7,319 sessions all around the country spanning all the divisions, spreading the goodness of affordable milk and nutrition superseding the original goal of a million. Executing the initiative, Arla Foods reached out to these 13 lakh people in 1,845 areas including 202 RMG factories.
The press conference was by attended by H.E. Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen and Peter Hallberg, Managing Director at Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited along with representatives from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution on Tuesday.
 The keynote was presented by Galib Bin Mohammad, Head of Marketing at Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited.
In his keynote, Galib Bin Mohammad Head of Marketing at Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited summarized, "We take our commitment of providing quality nutrition to the people very seriously. We control our entire supply chain from the grass that is fed to our cows to the delivery of the tasty products in our consumers table ensuring that our consumers have full confidence in our products."
Peter Hallberg, Managing Director at Arla Foods Bangladesh stated in his speech, "At Arla Foods, we care for communities in which we operate. We are not only committed to ensure that each of our products meet the high-quality standards but are also proactive in creating value in our business sector; be it through spreading awareness on nutrition or through building capacity of the industry."
Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to almost 1.2 croreBangladeshi homes every month.
Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 9,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck®, Castello® and Dano®. Arla Foods is focused on providing good dairy nourishment from sustainable farming and operations and is also the world's largest manufacturer of organic dairy products. Dano® gives access to milk to millions of Bangladesh people at an affordable price. The company has already created over 1600 direct and additional indirect jobs with its operation in Bangladesh.


