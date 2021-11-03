

Guardian Life Ins, Trust Axiata Pay sign partnership deal

Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL), a pioneer in digitizing insurance in Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with Trust Axiata Pay (tap), a leading mobile financial service provider in the country, facilitating the customers to purchase Guardian Life's insurance policies and pay policy premium through 'tap' app.This partnership is offering innovative and suitable digital insurance products at attractive prices for the customers amid the growing popularity of 'Micro Health Insurance' in the country.Senior officials of both sides were present during the signing of the deal.