Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:47 AM
BD to get $260m AIIB loan for building Kewatkhali Bridge

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

The government has inked a loan agreement amounting $260 million with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)  to implement the 'Construction of Kewatkhali Bridge at Mymensingh Project'.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and DJ Pandian, Vice President of the Investment Operations Region 1, signed the loan agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and AIIB respectively on Monday, said a press  release.
As per the press release, Bangladesh made rapid social and economic progress in recent decades. To expedite and get benefit of the progress, there is no alternative to the development of communication.
The existing Shambhuganj Bridge over the Brahmaputra River at Mymensingh is  currently connecting the region with the capital Dhaka. Every day innumerable  vehicles, including trucks carrying stone, coal and other imported materials  from three major land ports located in Mymensingh division are using this  bridge. Now its capacity is inadequate for timely communication.
Therefore this project has been taken by the Road Transport and Highways  Division for being implemented by the Department of Roads and Highways. The  construction of the proposed bridge will reduce the additional traffic  congestion on the existing bridge and facilitate road connectivity between  several districts of Mymensingh division and the land ports, EPZs and  economic zones of the region.
This will attract new investments and open the door to economic development. The Project will be implemented from July 2021 to June 2025.
BSS adds: Under the project-01 steel arch bridge of 320 meter (m) length, 780 m  approach bridge, 551 m road overpass and 240 m railway overpass, 6.20 km  highway with 4 lanes including SMVT lanes and 1 toll plaza will be  constructed.
The loan will be received in standard terms and conditions of AIIB. The  repayment period of the loan is 33.5 years including 5 years grace period.  Payable Front end is Fee 0.25 percent and commitment fee is 0.25 percent per  annum for undisbursed amount.


