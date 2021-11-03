Video
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:47 AM
Home Business

Stocks fall for 3rd running day on lackluster trade

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Correspondent

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the third consecutive day on Tuesday amid lackluster trade.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dipped 43 points to 6,954. On the DSE, 147 stocks advanced, 201 declined and 28 remained unchanged. Turnover on the DSE increased 1 per cent to Tk 1,292 crore, which was Tk 1,275 crore in the previous day.
Prime Textiles topped the gainers' list that rose 22 per cent followed by Evince Textiles, Far Chemical, Ring Shine Textiles, and Delta Spinners.
Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 124 crore followed by IFIC Bank, Alif Industries, Maksons Spinning, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.
Safko Spinning shed mostly with a 6.45 per cent drop followed by Mithun Knitting, Maksons Spinning, Bangladesh National Insurance, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.
At the CSE, CASPI, the main index dropped 134 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 20,404.
Among 289 stocks traded, 116 rose, 150 fell and 23 remained unchanged.


