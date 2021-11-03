Video
DCCI for boosting Thai-BD bilateral trade, investment

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (left) receives Thail Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Makawadee Sumitmor at DCCI office on Tuesday.

A bilateral business meeting between Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman and Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Ms. Makawadee Sumitmor was held at DCCI on Tuesday.
During the meeting, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Thailand reached $837.06 million in 2019-20.
Bangladesh's total export to Thailand was only $35.46 million whereas import from Thailand was $801.3 million in 2020. Export from Bangladesh experienced an upward trend in 2021 as it reached $39 million from$.46 million of 2020.
In terms of FDI stock in Bangladesh, Thailand is the 15th largest investor in this country but there are huge untapped opportunities for Thai investors especially in the areas of infrastructure, automotive and light engineering, agro and food processing and tourism and health services, said Rizwan Rahman.
He also requested the Ambassador to relocate Thai labour intensive industries to Bangladesh. He further said that bilateral FTA or PTA would facilitate increasing trade and investment. He later urged upon for direct port connectivity between Chittagong and Ranong sea ports for boosting existing trade.    
Ms. Makawadee Sumitmor said still there was a trade gap between these two friendly countries. She also said that expansion of India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral route will boost trade in this region, she said.
She also informed that next year Thai Embassy in Dhaka will organize a road show to celebrate the diplomatic relation of 50 year between Bangladesh and Thailand.
She also said that as the Covid cases are relatively coming down, Thai government is planning to open the country step by step and by next two months it will be possible to open fully. DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain was also present during the meeting.


