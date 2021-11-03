31 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 31 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Brahmanbaria, Joypurhat, Habiganj, Rajshahi and Bogura, in two days.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Three persons were arrested with drug consignment during a drive by District Narcotics Control Department in the district in the early hours of Monday. .

On a tip-off, a team led by Belayet Hossain, assistant director of the department, made the drive.

The arrestees are: Md Moazzem, 24, son of Chan Mia of Baishamora Madhyapara Village under Sarail Police Station (PS) in Brahmanbaria District, Md Zahidul Hasan, 20, son of Yakub Ali of Mohanpur Konabari Village under Madhabpur PS in Habiganj District, and Md A. Rahman, 33, (driver), son of A. Alim of Abdullahpur Dakshinpara Village under Bijoynagar PS in Brahmanbaria.

The drive was conducted in front of Sohag Counter at Khatihata bus stand under Brahmanbaria Sadar Model PS. It was carried out by setting up a check-post on Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

In a joint drive on Saturday, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a drug dealer along with 10 kg of hemp in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested person is Mamun, 25, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Igartali Village under Bishnupur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mamun was paddling drugs from Mukandapur to Kadamtali Bazar in Paharpur Union at around 1am.

On information, a team of District DNC led by Mizanur Rahman and members of BGB in Mukanda jointly conducted a drive there, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

District DNC Inspector Belayet Hossain confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 18 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested nine people with drugs in Sadar Upazila on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Shibu Minzi, 48, Shirish Urao, 37, Shahidul Mia, 45, Manju Sheikh, 47, Ajit Chandra Sarker, 50, Raban Mahat, 30, Budu Mahat, 30, Shahinur Alam, 22, and Rabiul Hasan Rubel, 28.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shantinagar Adibasi Babupara and Ghashuria areas at around 11pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Earlier, RAB members, in another drive, arrested nine suspected drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Sagar Singh, 27, Bappi Singh, 23, Jubayer Hossain, 22, Akash Singh, 22, Biren Urao, 48, Mizanur Rahman Rana, 45, Belal Hossain, 22, Obaidul Bari, 42, and Sharif Hossain, 42.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Lt Col Tawqir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shantinagar area at around 10:30pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

HABIGANJ: Four drug dealers including two siblings were arrested along with hemp in two separate drives in Chunarughat and Shayestaganj upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 14kg of hemp in Chunarughat Upazila at night.

RAB-9 source said on information, a team of the elite force from Shayestaganj Camp conducted a drive at the hospital gate area in Chunarughat Upazila at around 9pm and arrested two drug dealers.

RAB members recovered 14 kg of hemp from their possessions during the drive.

The arrested persons are Tarek Mia, 25, son of Shoukot Ali of Chanpurbosti Village, and Jamal Hossain, 30, son of Abdul Monnan of Bagharukh Village in the upazila.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chunarughat PS, the arrested along with the seized drugs were handed over to police.

On the other hand, police arrested two siblings along with 2kg of hemp from Olipur area under Shayestaganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Kamal Mia, 40, and Jalal Mia, 28, sons of late Abdul Hamid of Shirajnogor Village under Baghasura Union in Shayestaganj Upazila.

Police source said a team of the law enforcers led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Police Station Ajay Chandra Deb conducted a drive in the area at around 9:30pm night and arrested the siblings with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two people along with 22 grams of heroin in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Amirul Islam, son of late Abdul Bari Molla, and Shahidul Islam, son of late Arshad Ali, residents of Jhina Rifuzipara Village under Arani Union in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Amirul, and arrested the duo along with the heroin worth about Tk 88,000.

They have been involving in the drug business in the area for long, RAB sources added.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested three people including two siblings along with drugs in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are Joy Hasan, 20, and Shamsuzzoha Bijoy, 25, sons of Fatik Hasan of Kachugari Village under Nandigram Municipality; and Golam Kibria, 29, son of Lutfar Rahman of Khailkair Village in Gazipur.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in an under construction building in Kachugari area in the evening, and arrested the trio red-handed while they were consuming hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday noon, the OC added.