Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:46 AM
1,000 fruit saplings distributed at Shakhipur

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Speakers at a discussion meeting on Tuesday stressed wider expansion of forestation to ensure a sound habitation and prevent the growing impact of climate change across the country.
They also said fruit gardening on red soil has attracted a huge number of farmers in different parts of the country because of its prospect and success already achieved by a number of fruit farmers.
The comments were made at the discussion meeting titled, "Fruit Gardening on Red Soil and what to do to attain expected success".
Green Heaven, a social and environmental organization, organized the function to inaugurate an agriculture-oriented organization named 'Khokamia Krishisamachar' and a library named, 'Nasrin Samad Library' in Talimghor, Hatibandha area of Shakhipur in Tangail.
Advocate Joaherul Islam (VP Joaher), MP, attended the inaugural function as chief guest while renowned agriculturists, local political leaders, administrative officers and local elites participated in the programme.
More than 1,000 malta and orange saplings were distributed among the local farmers free of cost at the function.
Chairman of KAMPS, Prof. Dr. MA Samad presided over the meeting.
Md Amin Sharif, senior assistant secretary, Ministry of  Finance, delivered welcome address.


