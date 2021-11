RAJSHAHI, Nov 2: One died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning. He said the deceased hailed from Natore District was confirmed Covid positive.

Some 50 were undergoing treatment against its 104-bed capacity during the period till Tuesday morning, he added.