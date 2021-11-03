Child drowns in Cox’s Bazar pond

PEKUA, Nov 2: A minor boy drowned in a pond while playing on its bank in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Lalu was the son of Mofzol Ahmed Prokash, a resident of Bholaiyaghona area under Sadar union in the upazila.

The deceased's father, after returning home, saw that his son was floating on the water.

Later, he rescued the boy and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Rumi Akter, the deceased's mother, said his son might slip into the pond while playing in the house yard.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Sajjad Hossain confirmed the matter.





