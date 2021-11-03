Students suffer from suffocation at Baraigram school



The photo shows the occupied playground of Mainor Government Primary School in Baraigram. photo: observer

The classes have been wrapped with polythene to avert entry of toxic smoke while its playground is occupied with road construction materials.

Teachers, students and school staff suffer from suffocation. They and locals are under threat of pollution due to poisonous smoke, sand and galvanising bitumen.

Locals said, in the last April, the construction materials were stockpiled on the school premises by contractor Jamil Hossain. These materials will be used in repairing a road from Mainor Battala to Mominpara crossing. Recently he has started bitumen galvanising work on it.

A visit to the school found spreading of black smoke and ash from galvanising oven.

Students Likhan and Raisa of Class-5 said, "We could not go out amid corona. Now we are delighted for opening school. We are kept confined inside classrooms as the playground is occupied with materials. Also classrooms have been covered with polythene. We can't breathe freely."

Housewife Parvin Khatun of Mainor Village said, "Fly ash and sand are continuing to enter house to drop on appliances, clothes, and food. Smoke and sand are entering noses of children to make them sick."

Echoing her many others complained of vomiting as well as dizziness due to burning bitumen.

Sport-lover Parvez said, "We would play on the field before. But playing has been suspended for five months. We have to pass idle time in the afternoon."

Contractor's Manager Liton Hossain claimed, "We are doing our work after taking permission from head teacher and president. But we keep off our work from 9 am to12 noon considering about students."

If there is problem again, then we have nothing to do, he added.

Head Teacher Fahima Khatun said, "Since the beginning of the school keeping materials on the playground was restricted and sand-laden trucks were halted. But our restriction was not heeded. It was also protested by the president."

Despite early closing of the school time, we, the teachers have to stay till 4pm, she added.

Staying at the school becomes difficult due to sound of mixture machine, black smoke and bitumen burning smell, she maintained.

Upazila Assistant Education Officer Faijul Islam expressed grave concern saying, "The playground has been destroyed by keeping construction materials."

"I have asked the head teacher to make written complaint to the highest authority in this regard," he added.





BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 2: Students of Mainor Government Primary School in Baraigram Upazila of the district are being deprived of light and fresh air.The classes have been wrapped with polythene to avert entry of toxic smoke while its playground is occupied with road construction materials.Teachers, students and school staff suffer from suffocation. They and locals are under threat of pollution due to poisonous smoke, sand and galvanising bitumen.Locals said, in the last April, the construction materials were stockpiled on the school premises by contractor Jamil Hossain. These materials will be used in repairing a road from Mainor Battala to Mominpara crossing. Recently he has started bitumen galvanising work on it.A visit to the school found spreading of black smoke and ash from galvanising oven.Students Likhan and Raisa of Class-5 said, "We could not go out amid corona. Now we are delighted for opening school. We are kept confined inside classrooms as the playground is occupied with materials. Also classrooms have been covered with polythene. We can't breathe freely."Housewife Parvin Khatun of Mainor Village said, "Fly ash and sand are continuing to enter house to drop on appliances, clothes, and food. Smoke and sand are entering noses of children to make them sick."Echoing her many others complained of vomiting as well as dizziness due to burning bitumen.Sport-lover Parvez said, "We would play on the field before. But playing has been suspended for five months. We have to pass idle time in the afternoon."Contractor's Manager Liton Hossain claimed, "We are doing our work after taking permission from head teacher and president. But we keep off our work from 9 am to12 noon considering about students."If there is problem again, then we have nothing to do, he added.Head Teacher Fahima Khatun said, "Since the beginning of the school keeping materials on the playground was restricted and sand-laden trucks were halted. But our restriction was not heeded. It was also protested by the president."Despite early closing of the school time, we, the teachers have to stay till 4pm, she added.Staying at the school becomes difficult due to sound of mixture machine, black smoke and bitumen burning smell, she maintained.Upazila Assistant Education Officer Faijul Islam expressed grave concern saying, "The playground has been destroyed by keeping construction materials.""I have asked the head teacher to make written complaint to the highest authority in this regard," he added.