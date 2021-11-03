UP candidates urged to abide by electoral code of conduct properly



A view-exchange meeting on electoral code of conduct was held in Gaibandha Town on Tuesday. photo: observer

"The candidates may face different types of complexities including fine and conviction by the courts on charge of violating the electoral code of conduct in his respective election areas side by side with canceling his or her candidature", they opined.

They came up with the comments while addressing a view-exchange meeting organized by Sadar Upazila administration on electoral code of conduct in forthcoming UP election in the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Tuesday noon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and also district magistrate M. Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam spoke as special guest while District Election Officer Abdul Mottalib presided over the function.

At the meeting, the DC said two mobile courts led by judicial and executive magistrates will patrol all the 13 unions of the upazila during the 10-day pre- and 2-day post- election period.

The magistrates can hand down instant judgment against the candidates including their workers if any irregularities on electoral code of conducts are found by the courts, he further added.

DC M. Abdul Matin, in his speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation of all the candidates and other officials concerned to hold the UP polls in the upazila smoothly and without any violence.

All the chairmen candidates, reserved female member candidates and general member candidates who are contesting in the UP election from the seven unions under the upazila, participated in the meeting.

The election to Mollarchar, Kamarjani, Gidari, Ghagoa, Malibari, Laxmipur, Kholahati, Badiakhali, Ramjibon, Sahapara, Kuptala and Boali UPs under Sadar Upazila will be held on November 11, 2021, office sources said.









