New body of Gopalganj TV Journo Assoc formed

GOPALGANJ, Nov 2: The new committee of Gopalganj Television Journalist Association has been formed on Monday.Staff Reporter of Jamuna TV Mozammel Hossain Munna and staff reporter of Channel-24 Rajib Ahmed Raju have been elected unopposed president and general secretary of the association respectively.The election was held at the third annual general meeting of the association in the town. It was presided over by Convener of the Convening Committee Prasun Mandol.Among others, GS of Reporters Forum SM Nazrul Islam, NTV's staff reporter Mahbub Hossain Sarmat, Manoj Shah of Bangla Vision, and Sheikh Mostafa Gaman of Baishakhi TV spoke at the meeting.