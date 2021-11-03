Three killed in three districts

Three people were killed in separate incidents in three districts- Sylhet, Narayanganj and Sherpur, in three days.

KAMALGANJ, SYLHET: A trader, who was stabbed by a group of miscreants in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Sylhet on Monday.

Deceased Nazmul Hasan, 34, was the president of Chaitraghat Traders Association of Rahimpur Union Parishad in the upazila.

Locals said a group of miscreants stabbed Najmul in front of his house in Chaitraghat area over land and a shop dispute, leaving him seriously injured.

He was then taken to a private hospital in Sylhet where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

However, the trader made a video post on Facebook alleging four people--Russel, Masud, Tafajjal and Tofayel, for the attack.

Inspector of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Shohel Rana said, being informed, a team of police have visited the spot.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Nobokumar Saha, son of Narayan Saha, a resident of Hazipur Village of Narsingdi.

In-charge of Taltola Police outpost Iqbal Hossain said locals found Nobokumar seriously injured in front of Pakunda Palli Bidyut Office and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries around 10:15 pm while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Nobokumar developed an affair with Tahmina but his family members were not agreed over this matter as Tahmina belongs to Islam religion, said Iqbal Hossain.

Nobokumar was stabbed by a group of miscreants on Sunday night and they left him abandoned in the area after the incident.

The family members of the deceased claimed the matter as a planned murder and demanded justice over it.

However, police have detained the deceased's friends Tahmina and Rahmat Ali for interrogation in this connection.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man has been killed by his relative over a trifling matter created among the children in Nalitabari Upazila of the Sherpur district.

Deceased Ruhman Miah, 30, was the son of Azizul Haque, a resident of Baghber Baluchar Village.

The victim's family said an altercation took place between Ruman and his brother-in-law Solaiman on Saturday afternoon over a trifling matter created by the children.

Later in the evening, Solaiman waylaid Ruman in front of a mosque in Baluchar and hacked him there indiscriminately.

Passersby rescued Ruman and took him to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Confirming the matter, Basir Ahmed Badal, officer in-charge of Nalitabari PS, said the deceased's father Azizul Haque filed a murder case accusing four people.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







