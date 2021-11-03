Teenager dies falling from tree at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 2: A teenage boy died after falling from a tree in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Zihad Hossain, 15, son of Kalam Bepari, a resident of Kachuakhali Village under Pashchim Charumed Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Zihad fell from a coconut tree in the area in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.







