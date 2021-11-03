Poaching migratory birds on in Chalanbeel



A heron caught by a poacher being released by Gurudaspur UNO Tamal Hossain.

In the last one week, over 4,000 caught migratory birds including heron were released by upazila administration in areas like Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Tarash and Singra. The releasing of birds was participated by bird lovers and local conscious people.

But bird trapping is not making any cease in Chlanbeel. So taking legal action against the poachers has been demanded to ensure free moving of the winter birds and protect bio-diversity and crops in the beel.

According to local sources, bird-poaching in Chalanbeel is going on secretly from late night to dawn.

Every year at this time, poachers become active to catch migratory birds.

A visit found flying birds over vast lands of Chalanbeel, rivers, ponds, canals, ditches and troughs. In addition to heron, these birds included raat chora, baalihansh, neelshir, laalshir, large sarali, small sarali, cormorant, king fisher, and dahuk.

On condition of anonymity, a number of poachers said, with recession of water from Chalanbeel, different small fishes like punti, kholse, daarkina and insects appear in low marshes having current; at that time, migratory birds come to eat these at night, and fall prey of poachers.

In fear of administration, most poachers set traps with poison bait on vast croplands at late night.

Many local people are very fond of bird meat. Poachers reach their caught birds to their houses at late night. Most of the caught birds are sold out before being brought to local haats and bazaars.

Gurudaspur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Tamal Hossain said, there is no alternative to projecting bio-diversity for environmental balance.

"We are facing some problems due to changed strategy of poachers. But despite that we are continuing our drive in cooperation with environment activists and local people."

We have already been able to seize several thousands of birds while some poachers were tried and fined, he further said.

President of Chalanbeel Bio-diversity Protection Committee-Natore Akhtaruzzaman said, bird-loving teenagers and local conscious people should come forward to protect migratory birds and nature of Chalanbeel.

Concerted efforts are also needed for safe environment, bird colony and bio-diversity preservation, he added.

Rajshahi Divisional Forest Officer Ahmmad Niamur Rahman said, overseeing has been strengthened in Chalanbeel in order to protect nature's balance and preserve bio-diversity.

Mobile courting against bird poachers is being conducted time and again in different upazilas including Gurudaspur, Tarash, Chatmohar, Singra and Baraigram, he added.









