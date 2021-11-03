Video
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021
TMC wins 4/4 in Bengal bypolls, BJP loses deposit in 3 seats

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

KOLKATA, Nov 2: The winning streak of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks set to continue through the by-polls, where her Trinamool Congress is on track to wrest two seats won by the BJP in the April-May state polls. The party is ahead in all four seats where by-elections were held.
Though the counting is not over, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the winning candidates, saying the results show Bengal will "always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics".
This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights! The elections in Dinhata and Santipur were seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, which is currently grappling with an exodus of MLAs and senior leaders.
Elections to Dinhata seat -- part of north Bengal's Cooch Behar, seen as a BJP stronghold -- became necessary as the BJP's Nisith Pramanik resigned after he took over as the junior home minister at the Centre.    -NDTV


