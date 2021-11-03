

US will meet climate goals

Biden wanted to show to the world that Washington could be trusted to fight global warming despite changes in policies between Republican and Democratic administrations that have undermined its pledges in the past.

"We'll demonstrate to the world the United States is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of our example," he said. "I know it hasn't been the case, and that's why my administration is working overtime to show that our climate commitment is action, not words."

Biden joined leaders from over 100 countries in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 climate conference, which kicked off on the heels of the G20 summit in Rome that concluded with a statement that urged "meaningful and effective" action on climate change but left huge work for negotiators to ensure an ambitious outcome.

Biden, who succeeded former president Donald Trump in January, pledged earlier this year that the United States would cut its greenhouse gas emissions 50-52 per cent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. The White House has expressed confidence it can achieve that, even as a bill that would help further those goals languishes in Congress, with a key senator on Monday withholding his support, for now. read more

India's economy will become carbon neutral by the year 2070, the country's prime minister announced Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. "By 2070, India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions," Narendra Modi told more than 120 leaders at the critical talks. India is the last of the world's major carbon polluters to announce a net-zero target, with China saying it would reach that goal in 2060, and the US and the EU aiming for 2050.

Modi also said India would increase its 2030 target for installed capacity of "non-fossil energy" -- mostly solar -- from 450 to 500 gigawatts. In addition, 50 percent of the country's energy requirements will come from renewable sources by the same date.

Modi also announced that the carbon intensity of India's economy -- the amount of emissions produced per unit of GDP -- would be reduced by 45 percent by 2030. The previous goal was 35 percent. Modi made it clear, however, that emissions-cutting pledges from India and other developing nations would require finance from rich, historic emitters.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries that submitted carbon cutting plans under the 2015 treaty were to provide updates five years later, by the end of 2020. India is the only major economy not to have not done so, but Modi's announcement is likely to be formalised in a revised plan, experts suggested.

One key sector where India would aim to lighten its carbon footprint is rail transport. "Friends, more passengers than the entire population of the world travel by Indian Railways every year," Modi said. -AFP







