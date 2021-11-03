Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 November, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles

Published : Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

PARIS, NOV 2: Novak Djokovic, making his return to the court at the Paris Masters, seven weeks after losing the US Open final, picked up a doubles win on Monday, on the eve of his singles debut.
Djokovic and Serbian compatriot Filip Krajinovic needed a super tie-break to beat Australians Alex de Minaur and Luke Saville 4-6, 6-4, 10/7, in front of a packed Bercy arena.
"I've never played in front of so many people for a doubles match, it's incredible," said the world No. 1, whose last doubles match was in Mallorca in June when he and Carlos Gomez-Herrera won their semi-final.
They then withdrew from the final because the Spaniard had injured an ankle.
In his first singles match on Tuesday, Djokovic will face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5) on Monday.
Djokovic had not played since his dream of winning a calendar Grand Slam was shattered in the US Open final in mid-September by Russian Daniil Medvedev.
"I'm very proud of the way I played in the Grand Slams this year, I didn't end up with the trophy in New York, but there are a lot of things I can be happy about."
Djokovic lost his first service game on a double fault, and surprisingly allowed Krajinovic to defend when the Australians had a set point, which they won.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic makes winning return in Paris doubles
'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray
Aguero will be out for at least three months: Barcelona
Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig
Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character
Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno
Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins
Bangladesh suffers 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia


Latest News
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Missing Files: 3 more Health Ministry officials taken into custody
Sylhet restaurants go on strike from Wednesday
PM holds talks with Prince Charles, Bill Gates
Young man killed in Faridpur road accident
Bangladesh exports record $4.73billion in October
UNCDF and its partners launch e-learning modules for small, micro-businesses
Beacon Pharma's Tk 84cr embezzled, six officials remanded
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam shine as Pakistan post 190-run
Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday
Most Read News
People look on as Fire Service men conduct rescue operation after a passenger
ARSA leader Hashim found dead at Rohingya camp
Next election as per constitution: Quader
Eyes turn to COP26
Schoolchildren use hand sanitisers and get their temperature checked at a assembly point
ADB gets $665 million for climate projects in Southeast Asia
Imran Rahman made ULAB VC
COP26: Intent & commitment is must to protect our future
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
PM asks developed nations to submit plans to cut emissions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft